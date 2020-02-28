Balakot airstrikes compelled Pakistan to change its rulebook, says Rajnath

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sending out a warning to Pakistan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that military actions against terrorists will continue in future. "Our approach to deal with terrorism with clinical military action and mature and responsible diplomatic outreach was a judicious combination and this will continue in future as well," he said.

Referring to the Balakot airstrikes of last year, Singh said that the retaliation from the Indian side has forced Pakistan to change its rulebook. "The Balakot strike has compelled the people across the Line of Control (LoC) to reorient their rulebook and change their old impression about India," the Union Defence Minister said during a seminar organised by think tank Centre for Air Power Studies.

The IAF-organized seminar titled Air Power in "No War No Peace" Scenario was organized on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Balakot operation.

Calling the strike a strong and unequivocal message against terrorism which Pakistan uses as a low-cost tool, Rajnath said, "The terror camps across the LoC will no longer be safe havens for terrorists."

For long, India has been seen as a country which even after serious provocations has not given a suitable reply to terrorists. The surgical strikes of 2016 and 2019 airstrike have changed this belief, said Rajnath.

Hardliners like Hafiz Saeed, recently convicted for terror funding, who used to get VIP treatment in Pakistan are today behind bars, he said.