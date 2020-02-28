Home Nation

Bengal BJP to sense public mood before civic polls

Sources in Bengal BJP said that the party has already dispatched its ground forces, in separate teams, across the wards to sense the public mood.

Published: 28th February 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purposes

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Bengal BJP has decided to launch a survey in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) before fielding candidates and releasing its manifesto for the ensuing civic elections.
The party has already decided not to highlight the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Centre’s proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in its manifesto and civic poll campaign. Party sources said that the promises that the Trinamool made ahead of the 2010 abd 2014 civic polls but failed to fulfill would be the primary campaign tool of the BJP.

Sources in Bengal BJP said that the party has already dispatched its ground forces, in separate teams, across the wards to sense the public mood. “They’re interacting with locals across the 144 KMC wards and are trying to identify the civic issues that plague them the most. We will highlight people’s issues in our campaign,” a senior BJP leader said.

“We are yet mine political gains out of the CAA, which was brought into force recently. Hence, we have decided not to utter a single word on it during the campaign for the KMC polls. We will remind the people of what the ruling party had promised and what they delivered,” the leader said. He said apart from raising Trinamool’s failed promises, the BJP would also detail all that it plans to do if elected to form the board. The party held a meeting on Thursday, featuring its mandal presidents, to sketch out the battle plan and decide on its candidates. However, the BJP has decided not to portray anyone as its mayoral face. “We won’t project a mayoral face not just for the KMC polls but other civic polls as well,” BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengal BJP
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp