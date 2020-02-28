Chargesheet filed in Hinganghat woman burning case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

By PTI

MUMBAI: The police have filed a charge sheet in the local court in connection with the burning of a woman college teacher in Wardha district, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Friday.

Ankita Pisudde (25) was allegedly set on fire by Vikesh Nagrale, who had been stalking her for some time, at Hinganghat town on February 3.

While Nagrale was arrested within hours of the incident, the woman died at a hospital in Nagpur on February 10.

The incident caused huge public outrage.

"The charge sheet has been filed within 23 days...we will ensure speedy trial and stern action against the accused," Deshmukh told reporters outside the state legislature complex here.