Congress toes AAP line to woo voters in Uttarakhand

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Taking a leaf out of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, the Congress in Uttarakhand has announced that it would provide free power for upto 250 units and water for upto 250 litres, if elected to power in 2022. The AAP announced free power upto 200 units and water in the national capital ahead of the recently-held Assembly elections. The twin welfare initiatives were seen as key to the return of the party at the hustings.

The announcement was made former chief minister Harish Rawat during the Congress’s ‘Lalten Rally’ (Lantern Rally) on Thursday. The rally is aimed at highlighting the alleged failure of the BJP government on multiple fronts. The party is also bidding to raise joblessness, inflation, migration and corruption allegedly on the watch of the Trivendra Singh Rawat regime.

“We promise to provide 250 units of free electricity and 250 litres of free water to the people, if elected. Since inception, our party has been striving for the welfare of the people. We’ll continue to do so in Uttarakhand as well,” the former CM and Union minister said. Jaswant Singh Rawat, a political commentator, said, “This is a desperate attempt to woo voters. AAP’s victory in Delhi on the weight of its development work has put more pressure on other parties to deliver on their promises. This could be a good template going forward.”

