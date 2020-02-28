Home Nation

Coronavirus fears: Two South Korean workers of Uttar Pradesh power project asked to work from home

South Korean workers Don Kim and Denam Kim, who reached Obra after spending their holidays, were screened and were not found infected by the virus.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:37 PM

Coronavirus

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SONBHADRA: Two South Korean workers engaged in the construction work of Obra-C power project here, have been asked to work from home following the coronavirus scare.

HR Manager Lal Babu Jha of South Korea Doosan company on Friday said, "Two workers, who came back from South Korea respectively on February 25 and 26, have been told to work from home and not move out of their houses."

"South Korean workers Don Kim and Denam Kim reached Obra after spending their holidays in South Korea. Both were screened at the New Delhi airport and at Varanasi airport. They were not found infected by corona virus," he said.

"However, as a precaution, both workers have been asked to stay in their houses for 15 days," Jha added. Jha said around 50 workers from South Korea are currently working with this company.

Obra Thermal Power Plant is located in Gajrajnagar in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh at about 13 km from Chopan railway station and about 125 km from Varanasi. The power plant is owned and operated by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam.

