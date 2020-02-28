Home Nation

'Do not drag judges into controversy': SC judge Arun Mishra

The bench dismissed the case of the playschool seeking direction for setting aside the sealing order.

Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Do not drag judges into controversy," Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra said on Friday while hearing of a matter related to sealing of a playschool near Khan Market in posh Lutyens Delhi.

The remark, though made in a lighter vein, assumes significance in the wake of recent controversy over his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an International Judicial Conference here.

"Don't drag judges into controversy. I can say some good words for you (senior advocate A M Singhvi) also but then other people may have problems," said Justice Mishra, who was heading the bench along with Justice Deepak Gupta.

Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the management of the sealed playschool, said that it was located opposite the Khan Market and no serious violations of norms warranted its sealing.

Justice Mishra said, "Do you also live around Khan Market. Several elite people reside around Khan Market."

Singhvi replied, "I have left Lutyen's Delhi around 30 years back. Nowadays Khan Market may have become an abusive word but it is a nice place. Lot of good coffee shops are there."

"Since India is a free country. I would like to be called a Khan Market elite. I have even seen several judges shopping in Khan Market." he said on a lighter note.
To this, Justice Mishra said that judges should not be dragged into controversy and some nice words for somebody should be taken in right spirit.

The bench, however, dismissed the case of the playschool seeking direction for setting aside the sealing order.

Singhvi had argued that the school functions for nearly three years and kids from nearby areas study there.

"There is no permanent construction. It is an open space. Lot of kids of working couples residing in Lutyens Delhi come to this school," the senior lawyer said.

The bench while dismissing the plea said, "Sorry, we are not with you".

