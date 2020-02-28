Home Nation

Friday prayers conducted peacefully amid heavy security arrangements in Uttar Pradesh

The senior police officials also cautioned the people of western UP districts adjoining Delhi against indulging in hate and rumour-mongering.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel patrol streets following Tuesday's violence over new citizenship law at Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi

Security personnel patrol streets following Tuesday's violence over new citizenship law at Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite the high alert sounded across Uttar Pradesh ahead of Friday prayers, in the wake of Delhi violence, the police authorities recovered bricks and stones from the rooftops of houses in two western UP districts -- Bulandshahr and Bijnor – in large number on Friday. The cops spotted the stones on the rooftops while keeping a vigil through drones.

After locating the houses, IG range Jyoti Narain directed the CO city of Bualndshahr to bring the bricks and stones down.  On the other, stones stuffed in huge sacks were found dumped on the rooftops of a number of houses in Chahshiri locality of Bijnor. The police authorities undertook an intensive checking campaign in the entire area and took the sacks full of stones in their possession.

The senior police officials also cautioned the people of western UP districts adjoining Delhi against indulging in hate and rumour-mongering.

Bijnor SP Sanjeev claimed that trouble makers were already identified and notices were served on them. He also said that miscreants and potential vandals were issued red card as well.

Bulandhshar DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Santosh Kumar Singh appealed the people of all the communities to maintain peace and communal harmony ahead of Friday prayers. In Aligarh, the situation was volatile but strict security measures were in
place ahead of Namaz. DM CB Singh made it clear that lawlessness of any kind would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those who would try to breach the peace.

Aligarh SSP Muniraj claimed that Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in Upper Kot area, Shajmahal Eidgah, Jamlapur and other mosques, were conducted peacefully amid heavy security measures.

Earlier, senior IPS officers were rushed to the field and asked to camp in sensitive districts, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur and Shamli.

Meanwhile, the state police had intensified vigil and patrolling in districts on the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border, and other 15 districts, including Lucknow, which witnessed violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in December last year, police officials said.

A senior police official at the DGP headquarters claimed that vigilance and patrolling was intensified in Kanpur, Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Rampur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar and Sitapur. He said extra police force had been deployed in these districts. He said the state police social media cell was equally vigilant, adding that social media users will have to bear the brunt if they were found involved in posting and sharing inflammatory content as these may lead to rumour-mongering and disturb the peace.

Intelligence sleuths were deployed in plainclothes to keep vigil on activities in sensitive localities of the old city areas. Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani said the police were vigilant on the border and barricades were put up for restricted movement of vehicles. He said multiple police patrol and response vehicles were deployed at the border.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Friday prayers Uttar Pradesh security arrangements anti-CAA protests
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp