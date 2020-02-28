Home Nation

India, France vow to deny safe havens, sources of financing to terrorists

India, France stressed the need to deny safe havens and sources of financing to terrorists, the MEA said.

Published: 28th February 2020 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorists

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and France on Friday agreed to deepen their counterterrorism cooperation, stressing the need to deny safe havens and sources of funding to terrorists.

The two countries held the 14th Meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism here at which a interagency Indian delegation was led by Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary Mahaveer Singhvi, while the French delegation was led by David Bertolotti, Assistant Secretary of State for Strategic, Security and Disarmament Affairs of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stressed the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

"They exchanged views on current counter-terrorism challenges including countering radicalisation, combating financing of terrorism, preventing use of internet for terrorist purposes, threats posed by internationally designated terrorist entities as well as cross-border terrorism in South Asian region," it said.

Both sides stressed the need to deny safe havens and sources of financing to terrorists, the MEA said.

The two countries agreed to further strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation, as a cornerstone of their bilateral strategic partnership through regular exchange of information, joint capacity building efforts, mutual legal assistance, sharing best practices for countering terrorism and radicalisation, and cooperating in multilateral fora such as the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force.

They intend to work closely together in view of the third edition of the 'No Money for Terror' international conference on fighting terrorist financing being organised by the government later this year in New Delhi, the MEA said.

It was decided that the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism shall be held in France in 2021 on a mutually convenient date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India France Terrorists Terror financing
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp