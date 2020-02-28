Home Nation

Lodged in jail, Abdullah Azam Khan disqualified from Uttar Pradesh Assembly

The Suar assembly seat in Rampur has been declared as vacant from that date as well, the notification said.

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday disqualified Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan from the membership of the House and declared his Suar seat in Rampur district as vacant.

Since the Allahabad High Court had set aside the election of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, he has been disqualified as member from that date -- December 16, 2019, a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat said.

The Allahabad High Court had ruled that Abdullah Azam was not qualified to contest the election as he was below 25 years of age when he filed his nomination papers as the SP candidate from Suar constituency in 2017.

Azam Khan and his family members had surrendered before a Rampur court on Wednesday and were sent to judicial custody till March 2 for their alleged role in securing a fake birth certificate of Abdullah Azam.

The case relates to two birth certificates of Abdullah Azam, who allegedly gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the UP assembly elections in 2017.

A Rampur BJP leader, Akash Saxena, had lodged an FIR at Ganj police station on January 3, 2019, alleging fraud related to Abdullah Azam's two birth certificates.

In April, police filed the charge sheet in the court.

It alleged that Azam Khan's son also had two passports and two PAN cards.

In one birth certificate, issued by the Rampur municipality, Abdullah Azam's birth date was mentioned as January 1, 1993.

The other certificate said he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990, according to the charge against him.

A case was also registered against Azam Khan and his wife as they had submitted an affidavit testifying to the authenticity of their son's second birth certificate.

Azam Khan represents Rampur in the Lok Sabha and his wife is an MLA from the Rampur assembly seat.

Their son Abdullah Azam had won from the Suar assembly segment in 2017, but was unseated by the high court for being underage as per one of the birth certificates on the date of filing nomination papers.

On Thursday, Azam Khan, his wife and son were shifted to Sitapur jail.

