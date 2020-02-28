Home Nation

Man arrested in Rajasthan for molesting German tourist

A man was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur for allegedly molesting a female German tourist at a hotel, police said.

Published: 28th February 2020

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By IANS

JAIPUR: A man was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur for allegedly molesting a female German tourist at a hotel, police said.

A group of eight tourists had checked into Laxmi Vilas hotel on Wednesday. One German tourist had requested the hotel management to arrange for a massage during her stay.

On her request, the management sent its staffer Sandeep for the massage, police said.

"The woman in her complaint mentioned that Sandeep began molesting her while performing the massage. She shouted in a bid to save herself," Rajendra Sharma, SHO, Mathura Gate police station said.

Sharma said the hotel management had initially tried to suppress the matter but the woman called the police and got the accused arrested.

TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan molestation German tourist molestation
Comments

