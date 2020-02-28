No major incident in northeast Delhi in last 36 hours, over 500 held for questioning: MHA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No major incident was reported from the northeast district of Delhi in the last 36 hours, the Home Ministry said Thursday night.

The ministry issued a statement around 10 PM after Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in the violence-hit parts of the city in a meeting with seniors officials and the top police brass.

The ministry said there was no major incident in last 36 hours in any affected police station of Delhi's northeast district, while 514 suspects were either arrested or detained for questioning.

Further arrests would be made in the course of investigation, the MHA said.

Prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours Friday in view of improvement in the situation, it said.