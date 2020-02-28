Now on offer: Digital darshan of Char Dham

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Devotees who are unable to travel to Char Dham in Uttarakhand can now avail of ‘Digital Darshan’ from this Yatra season starting April 26, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced on Thursday. “Devotees unable to visit the Char Dhams physically will be served digitally,” Chief Minister Rawat said, adding, “We are committed to serving them in the best way possible.”

A private telecom company, which was engaged to set up the portals, has already completed 90% of the work. Online darshan will start once they are launched. The Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham portal will be launched on April 26, followed by the Kedarnath portal on April 29 and for Badrinath on April 30.