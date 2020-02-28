Home Nation

Unemployment among Uttarakhand youth doubled since 2004-05, reveals report 

'Uttarakhand Human Development Report 2019, released in December 2019, has collated data till year 2017.

Published: 28th February 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A report by Uttarakhand government has revealed that youth unemployment rate (age group 15-29 years) in the state has doubled since the financial year 2004-05 from 6% to 13.3%.  

Commenting on the issue, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said, "The efforts are on by the state government to generate at least 3 lakh direct jobs from the investment and other efforts."  

'Uttarakhand Human Development Report 2019, released in December 2019, has collated data till year 2017. This is three times the adult unemployment rate of 4.2% pointing towards the increasing proportion of unemployed youth in the state. 

According to government data, the national average for youth unemployment stood 10.23% in year 2018.  

The report reveals that youth unemployment is high amongst the men in plains districts and urban areas of the state. 

"The area wise difference is significantly higher among girls compared to boys, four times more in the hills districts vis-à-vis the plains districts and more than double in urban areas as compared to rural areas. Clearly, this reflects alarmingly high unemployment amongst the youth population posing a major policy challenge," says the report.   

Out of total 13 districts, 9 are hill districts while two are plain (Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar) and two (Dehradun, Nainital) are partly hill and partly plain. 

As the state government will be tabling its budget next month, issue of unemployment plagues the government, state and its people, especially the youth. The budget is estimated to be more than Rs 53,000 Crore. 

The report also reveals that the unemployment situation is worse amongst the educated youth (above secondary level) at 17.4 percent for the state as a whole, with the unemployment rate for the educated male youth being higher (19.9 percent) compared to educated female youth (12.3 percent). 

More than 4000 representatives, officials and shareholders from 600 companies from Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Kerala and many other states from automobile, engineering, construction, farming, dairy, banking and many other sectors participated in the summit in September, last year.

Elaborating on results of the summit of last year, the minister also added that in the last 15 months, 391 projects have been identified for investment of Rs 17,405 crore rupees in Uttarakhand state.

Dinesh Kothari (26), masters in political science who still awaits his government teaching job said, "Such high youth unemployment rates point towards flaws in our policies and require effective policy interventions."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand unemployment rate Uttarakhand Human Development Report 2019
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp