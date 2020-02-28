Home Nation

With Azam Khan in jail, Samajwadi Party’s future tense

Samajwadi Party stalwart and Rampur MP Azam Khan who was arrested in a graft and forgery case with his wife and son, Wednesday, was shifted to Sitapur jail from Rampur on Thursday. 

Published: 28th February 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Azam Khan will remain in judicial custody till March 2 | pti file

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party stalwart and Rampur MP Azam Khan who was arrested in a graft and forgery case with his wife and son, Wednesday, was shifted to Sitapur jail from Rampur on Thursday. 
Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Mohd Abdullah, will remain in judicial custody till March 2, the next date for hearing. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav, who met Azam for 45 minutes, said he had been made a victim of a ‘political conspiracy’ and BJP’s ‘vendetta politics.’“They want to tarnish his image but we believe the courts will do justice,” Yadav said. Khan’s detention is a blow to the SP, especially so, because of his sway over the Muslim constituency across UP-the mainstay of the party, besides the Yadavs.

The ascent of this lawyer turned politician since 1990 solidified the social matrix for Mulayam Singh Yadav in a big way, resulting in huge political successes for SP.Azam Khan has represented Rampur assembly nine times in UP Assembly since 1980 and is a crucial cog in the SP wheel as it prepares for Assembly polls in 2022. His detention weakens the party significantly. Khan, known as SP’s motor mouth and given to controversial statements, has nonetheless been the man to weave the SP’s political constituency, not only in western UP, but across

He had remained a trusted party loyalist, strategist, and elder to Akhilesh, even as the first family broke up, with Mulayam’s brother Shivpal charting his own way and the patriarch unable to do much due to old age. 
His loss coming together with the silence of party confidante and Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav, makes for a tight party situation.  Insiders accept that longer the detention of Azam, SP would be threatened with loss of its Muslim base, which could flock to Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi. That’s the SP worry now.

‘Vendetta victim’
SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav, who met Azam for 45 minutes, said he had been made a victim of a ‘political conspiracy’ and BJP’s ‘vendetta politics.’

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Samajwadi Party
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp