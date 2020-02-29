Assam college teacher arrested for offensive posts against Delhi riots, PM Modi

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A college teacher in Assam’s Barak valley was arrested by the police for his controversial comments pertaining to Delhi riots and Hindutva on the social media.

Souradeep Sengupta, a guest lecturer of Gurucharan College, Silchar in Cachar district, was arrested from his residence on Friday night based on an FIR lodged by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

He was booked under various Sections of IPC and Information Technology Act.

Earlier, sensing trouble, Sengupta had deleted the “derogatory” posts and also tendered an apology.

Trouble for him started mounting after an individual had used screenshots of the “offensive” posts and accused Sengupta of insulting the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Among others, the teacher had accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to recreate Godhra in Delhi. He had also made offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A cousin of the teacher said, “When we hoped the matter would be a closed chapter since he had already deleted his posts and apologised for unintentionally hurting religious sentiments, some 50 members of the ABVP lodged a protest demonstration at his house and later, filed an FIR with the police”.

The ABVP has submitted a memorandum to the principal of the college demanding Sengupta’s sacking.

The teacher’s family said he had already offered to resign.