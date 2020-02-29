Chirag Paswan demands 'National Merit Day' on Dr Rajendra Prasad's birth anniversary

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: National president of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan has demanded to declare first President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad's date of birth as "National Merit Day".

Paswan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to declare December 3 as the national merit day in memory and honour to Dr Rajendra Prasad, who was born in Bihar's Jeradai in Siwan district.

He said that Dr Rajendra Prasad's life epitomized the essence of merits as he was a state topper.

"Born in a middle-class family, Rajendra Prasad's merits had set a record in education. His command over language and subjects of the curriculum was excellent. He became the first President of India by virtue of his talents and unmatched morality," he said.

He added that the December 3 deserves to be observed as the National Merit Day across the country felicitating the toppers and extraordinary students or personalities with awards named after him.