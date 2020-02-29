Home Nation

Coimbatore youth strangles teen girl after break up, she dies in hospital

Kovilpalayam Police, which had registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC earlier altered it as murder under the Section of 302 IPC on Saturday following the girl's death.

Published: 29th February 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Irked over the breakup, a 21-year-old youth allegedly murdered a teenage girl near Keeranatham in Coimbatore on Saturday. 

The accused consumed poison and forced the girl to drink the same on Friday night while she was alone at the house. After she refused, he tried to strangulate her and fled thinking she had died. However, she was rescued by the family members and taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. 

The girl died without responding to the treatment. The accused is also being treated in the same hospital. The case was altered as murder on Saturday, said police.

Police sources said the deceased M Nandhini (20) from Kallukuzhi was pursuing third year B.Sc (Mathematics) in Coimbatore Government Arts College. The accused R Dinesh (21) is an interior designer from Sanganoor road in Ganapathi. The duow was in a relationship for the past six years. 

A few days ago, Nandhini broke up with Dinesh and reportedly refused to continue the relationship. 

A frustrated Dinesh then allegedly consumed a yellow dung powder on Friday evening and went to Nandhini's house. He questioned for her sudden breakup. A heated argument followed. 

When Dinesh forced Nandhini to consume poison, she refused. This angered Dinesh who then strangled her using a shawl. Thinking that she was dead, Dinesh fled and went to his grandmother's house at Kurumbapalayam. He was hospitalised when his condition became critical due to the poison intake. He is stable now.

Meanwhile, Nandhini was bought to the same hospital for emergency care treatment. She died on early morning on Saturday.

Kovilpalayam Police, which had registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC earlier altered it as murder under the Section of 302 IPC on Saturday  following the girl's death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Teenage lovers teen love love breakup Tamil Nadu crime
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp