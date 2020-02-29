Coimbatore youth strangles teen girl after break up, she dies in hospital

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Irked over the breakup, a 21-year-old youth allegedly murdered a teenage girl near Keeranatham in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The accused consumed poison and forced the girl to drink the same on Friday night while she was alone at the house. After she refused, he tried to strangulate her and fled thinking she had died. However, she was rescued by the family members and taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

The girl died without responding to the treatment. The accused is also being treated in the same hospital. The case was altered as murder on Saturday, said police.

Police sources said the deceased M Nandhini (20) from Kallukuzhi was pursuing third year B.Sc (Mathematics) in Coimbatore Government Arts College. The accused R Dinesh (21) is an interior designer from Sanganoor road in Ganapathi. The duow was in a relationship for the past six years.

A few days ago, Nandhini broke up with Dinesh and reportedly refused to continue the relationship.

A frustrated Dinesh then allegedly consumed a yellow dung powder on Friday evening and went to Nandhini's house. He questioned for her sudden breakup. A heated argument followed.

When Dinesh forced Nandhini to consume poison, she refused. This angered Dinesh who then strangled her using a shawl. Thinking that she was dead, Dinesh fled and went to his grandmother's house at Kurumbapalayam. He was hospitalised when his condition became critical due to the poison intake. He is stable now.

Meanwhile, Nandhini was bought to the same hospital for emergency care treatment. She died on early morning on Saturday.

Kovilpalayam Police, which had registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC earlier altered it as murder under the Section of 302 IPC on Saturday following the girl's death.