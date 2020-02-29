Home Nation

Conflicts over common land affect over five million people in India: Report

Conflicts over common land affect over 5 million people in India, according to a report by Land Conflict Watch, a research organisation.

Published: 29th February 2020 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Conflicts over common land affect over 5 million people in India, according to a report by Land Conflict Watch, a research organisation.

The total number of conflicts identified is 703, according to the report. These 5 million people are around 79% of the people affected by land conflicts.

In over 35% cases, acquisition of private lands was a reason for cases which impacted over three million people and contributed to 71.4% of investments locked in such conflicts.

There were more conflicts in forested land as compared to non-forested land, according to the report.

With 12% of India’s districts affected by Left-wing extremism, the districts account for 17% of the total conflicts, and 15% of the impacted, the analysis showed.

It said 48% of conflicts in areas affected by LWE involve common lands and 8% involve private lands.

Conflicts over private lands impact, 4% of the conflict-affected in such areas. 

The other findings showed the percentage of mining and conservation and forestry-related conflicts in LWE areas was more than double the national average. 

The fifth scheduled areas which are spread over 13.6% districts, are home to 26% of the total conflicts and impacted 28.5% of the total people impacted.

These areas had higher concentrations of and intensities of land conflicts. 74% of those impacted were connected to conflicts over both common and private lands. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Land Conflict Watch India Land Conflict
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp