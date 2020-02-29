Corbett tiger reserve to now have 15 bird watching trails

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Corbett tiger reserve administration has decided to develop 15 bird watching trails, according to officials.

Uttarakhand has a bird diversity with 1,263 bird species out of which 610 have been spotted in the area.

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, chief conservator of forests, Western Circle of Kumaon division said, "The state is rich enough in terms of species of birds.

"In the first phase we will be creating trails in Kosi, Fatehpur and Pawagarh areas. Locals will also be trained as tour guides which will generate employment as well as establish the area as a bird-watching destination."

With the climate classified as Subtropical Highlands, the region provides habitat for many species of flora and fauna, including hilly slopes covered with Oak-Pine forests.

The reserve has been the paradise for the bird watchers from across the country as well as the world.

"The birds tell us about health of the planet and behaviour of birds in migration, reproduction, folding habits and other events in their life cycle is treated as ‘ecological litmus paper’ to observe and record changes in the environment globally," added Dhakate.

The rules prohibit the playing of any sort of electronic or musical instruments in the sanctuary which causes noise and any violation of these norms is punishable under the sections of Wildlife preservation Act 1972.