Home Nation

Do you think Modiji has birth certificate?: Muralidhar says party not focused on NRC, NPR but CAA

BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao, however, maintains the party is in favour of NRC, NPR.

Published: 29th February 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National General-Secretary Muralidhar Rao speaking to press

BJP National General-Secretary Muralidhar Rao speaking to press. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when protests for and against the CAA are turning violent, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao sought to clear the air over the newly-enacted Act by conducting an open debate on the lawns of Centre for Cultural Resources and Training on Friday. Senior journalist and president of the Editors Guild of India Shekhar Gupta moderated the debate.

Muralidhar Rao made it clear that the Central government was only focussed on implementing the CAA and not the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or the National Population Register (NPR). He, however, maintained that his party was in favour of conducting NRC/NPR.

When asked how one could prove their citizenship if the dates of birth of their ancestors were insisted in the NRC/NPR undertaking, he said, “Do you think Narendra Modiji has a birth certificate? Do you think his mother has one? If and when we decide to implement the NRC, all the issues raised by the stakeholders will be addressed and a framework will be formulated. This will be subject to judicial scrutiny. If somebody moves court, the framework has to prove that the undertaking was in accordance with the Constitution. Otherwise, the entire exercise will fall apart.”

Drawing a parallel to warfare technology, Shekhar Gupta posed a question to the BJP leader: “Without NRC, the CAA will be like the Chandrayaan mission. But when the NRC is added to the equation, it will turn into a ballistic missile.” In response to this, Muralidhar Rao assured that no Indian citizen of would be affected by the CAA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muralidhar Rao CAA Delhi violence Shekhar Gupta
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp