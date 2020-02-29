Home Nation

Ex-rebel Chhatradhar Mahato now Trinamool’s trump card against BJP in Bengal tribal belt

The Adivasis, who account for 35 per cent of the electorate in Jungalmahal, is considered a crucial vote bank for all players in Bengal’s political landscape

Published: 29th February 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Tribal leader Chhatradhar Mahato at his Lalgarh residence. (Photo | EPS)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

JHARGRAM/WEST BENGAL: Wary of a resurgent BJP in Bengal’s tribal belt, the ruling Trinamool has turned to Chhatradhar Mahato, the face of the Lalgarh movement, a popular uprising of Adivasi villagers backed allegedly by the Maoists in 2008, to regain its lost political footing in Jungalmahal.

The Adivasis, who account for 35 per cent of the electorate in Jungalmahal and is considered a crucial vote bank for all players in Bengal’s political landscape, voted en-bloc for the BJP in the battle for the Jhargram Lok Sabha seat last year.

And, ahead of the next battle for the Assembly, the Trinamool has hedged its bets of winning back the tribal vote on Mahato, who headed a forum, alleged to have been a cover for the Maoists, at the peak of the Lalgarh movement, and still wields considerable influence on the Adivasi community.

However, Mahato has been asked to work behind the scenes to curry favour with tribals and consolidate the vote bank in favour of the Trinamool, as projecting him as its face in the area could cost the party support of the non-Mahato community.

A local Trinamool leader said that since Mahato shepherded the movement which resulted in an unprecedented bloodbath in the region, the party is wary not to project him as its flag-bearer in the area.

“I have been asked to do the job quietly in the capacity of an independent tribal leader, without drawing too much attention to myself. During the movement, my activism was limited to the Lalgarh area. Now, I have been asked to visit other pockets of Jhargram district and enlist the support of locals,” Mahato told this daily.

Now in his early 50s, Mahato said he still hasn’t been asked to formally join the Trinamool. Sources in the ruling party said he has been specifically asked to use his influence to bring the Trinamool back in the good graces of the disaffected Adivasi community.

Mahato, who returned to Lalgarh a few days ago, ending an 11-year spell behind bars, has already visited Banspahari, Bhulabera, Chakadoba and Belpahari, which are home to sizeable contingents of Kurmi (OBC) voters.

While campaigning for the Assembly polls in the area, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee had promised to remove central forces from Jangalmahal, one of the key demands of tribals waging the Lalgarh movement.

Though the promise had helped her mine tribal support at the time, the party has steadily ceded ground to the BJP in the years since.

“Lalgarh has seen large-scale development over the last eight years. However, while touring the other pockets of Jhargram, I found the roads to be in a bad state. Even public transport was hardly visible. I was told that the atrocities of some local (Trinamool) leaders are depriving the people of government schemes.

I have urged the local Trinamool leadership to have some of their local leaders accompany me on my visits to the remote pockets in the coming days,” Mahato said. An internal assessment of Trinamool’s Lok Sabha poll debacle in Jungalmahal — it lost all four LS seats — revealed that it was the corrupt ways of local strongmen which cost the party dear in the elections.

Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee visited Jhargram on February 8 and held a meeting with party leaders to find out if the locals favoured propping up Mahato as the party’s face in the region.

“A section of leaders felt that handing Mahato the Trinamool flag will send the wrong message (to non-tribals) and enable the BJP to make it a big political issue, citing his link with Maoists,” another Trinamool leader said.

History stained in blood

Lalgarh movement

2008-2009 What triggered it: Arrest of three schoolchildren in connection with a landmine blast targeting former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s convoy in November 2008

Consequences

More than 450 CPM supporters and local leaders killed by Maoists during Lalgarh movement 18 Maoists killed in a firefight with security forces More than 30 policemen killed by rebels

Who is Chhatradhar Mahato?

Brother of Maoist leader Sashadhar Mahato, who was killed in an encounter in 2009. Before joining the People’s Committee Against Police Atrocities, the Maoists-backed organisation fronting the Lalgarh movement, he was a saal-leaf vendor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhatradhar Mahato Trinamool BJP
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp