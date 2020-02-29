Home Nation

Government ruining economy by its monumental mismanagement: Congress

Sharma said that NSO data shows that the GDP for the third quarter is at 4.7 per cent, which is the lowest of the last seven years.

Published: 29th February 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday accused the government of "ruining" the economy by its "monumental mismanagement" and advised the Centre to immediately give money in the hands of the poor by making rural job scheme MNREGA "need based".

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that under the rural job scheme MNREGA the government should give employment for 150 days a year at a daily wage of Rs 500 to revive rural demand and economy.

"We remain seriously concerned about the continuing job losses which will eventually have an adverse impact on social stability and peace in the country with a large number of unemployed youth in the country having no hope and in despair," Sharma said.

"This government is ruining the economy by its monumental mismanagement and it continues to remain in denial," he told reporters.

He urged the government to honestly release the number of jobs lost and not mislead the people by giving "the numbers of the changeover from informal to formal as the number of people who are expected in normal course or the employees to come on the provident fund platform".

Sharma said that NSO data shows that the GDP for the third quarter is at 4.7 per cent, which is the lowest of the last seven years.

Noting that this is the seventh consecutive quarter when the GDP has fallen, Sharma said it is a matter of "grave concern" that the nominal GDP of India continues to be in single digit. He said that if 7.7 per cent is the nominal GDP which includes the inflation then where is growth.

"If you take out the expenditure on defence, public administration and other services of the government, the actual GDP growth of third quarter is 3.7 per cent whereas the third quarter historically shows the strongest growth because it is after the kharif crop so there is a growth in agriculture then it is factored in the gross value addition and in the nominal GDP and the real GDP," he added.

ALSO READ| Situation far from normal, environment of fear prevailing: Congress on Delhi riots aftermath

Sharma said the third quarter numbers are generally good because it is the festive season when people go for purchases consumption shows a spike. "But that has not happened so even in festive season people have not spent because people have no money," he added.

Sharma said there is 9.2 per cent fall in the investments, gross fixed capital formation which actually is the only measure of the economy growing and a tangible investments growing for creation of new assets, new factories and job creation that remains in the negative.

"We are also staring at a huge fiscal deficit, unmanageble revenue deficit. Revenue receipts are very low both when we look at the GST numbers and also the income tax. So direct and indirect taxes receipts are very low and the government's budgetary projections are based on revenue receipts of Rs 26 lakh crore whereas up to December the total revenue receipts have been Rs 11 lakh crore," Sharma said.

"So whether in the fourth quarter the government can get Rs 15 lakh crore we have serious doubts because GST will come when factories are producing and selling, other taxes will come when people have the money," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress MNREGA Anand Sharma Economic slowdown
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp