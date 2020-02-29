IRCTC to resume luxury Golden Chariot service from March 22

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday said it will resume its luxury train Golden Chariot on March 22 after a gap of a few years.

According to railway officials, the IRCTC took over the operation, management and marketing of the special train through a recent agreement with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), which launched the Golden Chariot train in 2008.

"The Golden Chariot is again going to hit the tracks in a new look for an exciting week-long itinerary. IRCTC has planned three trips of Golden Chariot on 'Pride of Karnataka' itinerary on March 22, March 29 and April 12," said IRCTC in a statement.

The six nights/seven days itinerary will commence from Yeshwantpur Railway Station in the morning and visit Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmangalur, Hampi, Badami-Pattadakal-Aihole and Goa before returning to Bengaluru, said the statement.

The IRCTC said the train has undergone a makeover befitting taste of international train travel enthusiasts.

"To add to the guests' comforts, the train now boasts of several new features, including newly upholstered furniture, elegant drapery, renovated rooms and bathrooms, crockery and cutlery of reputed international brands and fresh linen," it said.

THe IRCTC said the smart TVs with a variety of Wi-Fi enabled subscriptions of streaming sites, including Netflix, Amazon and Hotstar, have been installed.

"CCTV cameras and fire alarm system have been added for more safety," it said."

Experienced chefs have created menus, presenting an eclectic mix of mouth-watering international as well as domestic fare.