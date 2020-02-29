Home Nation

Lucknow diary

300 city parks up for renovation The city, known for its parks, will soon have more such facilities equipped with open-air gym, kids’ zone, selfie points and cycle tracks.

Published: 29th February 2020 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Youngest drummer enters record book
Six-year-old  Devaagyh Dixit has brought laurels to Lucknow by getting his name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records for ‘most drumbeats using drumsticks in three minutes’. The Guinness record certificate pegs his record at 5,570 drumbeats. The youngest drummer in the world, Devaagyh attempted seven world records at one go on March 15, 2019. “The Golden Book of World Records has successfully approved all the seven records,” said Rashi Dixit, Devaagyh’s mother. The records include most drumbeats in one minute , most drum kicks in one minute, maximum paradiddles in one minute, maximum drum rolls in one minute, most drumbeats in one second, most drum kicks in one second and fastest to perform 10,000 beats. The boy started playing at the age of two and has performed more than 160 live drum solo shows in India. 

300 city parks up for renovation
The city, known for its parks, will soon have more such facilities equipped with open-air gym, kids’ zone, selfie points and cycle tracks. The Lucknow Development Authority has decided to renovate and upgrade 311 existing parks under its jurisdiction in different parts of the state capital. Of the 311 parks in the city, 27 will be fully renovated. Repair work will be carried out in the remaining 284 parks. The estimated cost for the project has been pegged at R5 crore. At present, most of the prominent parks in the city are in a dilapidated condition, with broken gym equipment and swings. The condition of small parks in several localities and housing colonies is hardly any different.  

Ayodhya to host Ramayan conclave
Ayodhya, the Land of Lord Ram, will host a three-day conclave on Ramayan in the first week of March. The event will be inaugurated by the head of Shri Ram Mandir Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Deliberations at the conclave will focus on the life of Lord Ram and his impact on society. Experts on Ramayana from India and abroad, as well as research scholars, are expected to attend the event. There will also be an exhibition on the presence of the Lord in art where around 200 artists are expected to display their works. The artworks will showcase different phases in the Lord’s life — as king, in exile, among others.

City loses out on UNESCO’s food tag
A ‘weak dossier’ sent to the authorities concerned cost Lucknow a place in UNESCO’s list of creative cities (in cuisine category). Now, the City of Nawabs cannot apply for a place on the list in this category for the next three years. However, the city can vie for a place in other categories such as music and art/craft this year. The Creative Cities Network is a UNESCO programme launched in 2004, covering 180 cities from 72 countries all across the world. The aim is to promote knowledge, cooperation and projects among cities that consider culture and creativity as essential drivers of their development.

namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp