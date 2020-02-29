Punjab Police grills pilgrims returning through Kartarpur Corridor

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: On the request of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Punjab Police has questioned some of the pilgrims returning through Kartarpur Corridor. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh informed the Assembly that the Gurdaspur Police failed to cooperate with IB and that he would take strict action against the former.

As the police force of a border state, the Punjab Police had acted within permissible limits of functioning in the matter, Amarinder said, in response to the issued raised in the Vidhan Sabha by AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan just before the presentation of the budget on Friday.

It may be recalled that the Opposition had created a ruckus in the House on Thursday over the issue.

His government, said the CM, would cooperate with central agencies in the larger interest of the nation’s security, as and when required.

If the police force fails to act in accordance with the established security mechanism, action would be taken against them, he added.

Pointing out that more than 51,000 pilgrims had already paid obeisance after opening of the Corridor, and this was the first such instance of devotees being questioned, he said the IB had, in this case, raised some doubts and asked the state police for assistance in ensuring the credentials of some of the pilgrims for security reasons.