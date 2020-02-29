Punjab truck driver held with 350 kg poppy straw in Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban

By PTI

BANIHAL/ JAMMU: A Punjab resident was arrested on Saturday after 350 kilograms of poppy straw was recovered from his truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said.

A police official said that the Punjab-bound truck was intercepted at T-Chowk in Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, leading to recovery of the huge quantity of contraband. He added that the driver, identified as Baljeet Kumar of Nowshera village in Punjab, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, two men - Masheer-ul-Haq of Ramsoo and Anayat Javid from Pulwama - were held with contraband in Banihal area, the official said.

He said that Haq was carrying 100 grams of charas and a large quantity of banned Diazepam and Tramadol injections were recovered from Javid. The official said that the two were also booked under the NDPS Act.