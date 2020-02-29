Uddhav Thackeray takes notice of Rs 358 crore road construction scam, asks for documents 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After Bombay High Court slammed Maharashtra government’s senior bureaucrats over submission of a false affidavit of Rs 358 crore road constructions and toll scam , Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked for all related documents of the scam, as per sources.

The 2012 road construction work litigation file was approved within 15 days by state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at a time when there was President's rule in the state.

The New Indian Express had first reported about the alleged scam on February 25, 2020.

Moreover, the role of PWD secretary Manoj Saunik, CP Joshi and Ajit Sanganer also came under the scanner.

“We have been told by the Chief Minister to keep a close watch on the development of this issue and hearing of the court. The court had slammed the senior babus of the public works department for submitting a false affidavit and misguiding the court over settlement and releasing the Rs 538 crore to Manaj Tollway.

"We are also checking out the legalities of how this sensitive matter can be dealt with, where the chief secretary and the governor themselves are involved,” said a source who requested anonymity.

As per government records, the Manaj Tollway had allocated the contract of Rs 44 crore of 14 km of road construction and toll.

The Manaj Tollway failed to complete the work so its work was terminated.

Manaj then filed the applications for settlement and demanded the Rs 358 crore amount including interest.

The government and Manaj Tollway entered into a settlement wherein the state agreed to pay the requisite amount to the company.

Ashok Chavan, public works department (PWD) minister said that they had decided to probe the matter.

“We are waiting for the court's final judgment. The matter is subjugated therefore we cannot make any decisions over it. Let the court decide, then we will discuss and take the appropriate decisions,” Chavan said adding the charges against the officers are in serious in nature.

He also ensured that no public money would be wasted and government exchequers would be recovered.