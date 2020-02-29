WATCH | Pigeons spotted inside GoAir flight in Ahmedabad

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In an unusual incident, two pigeons were spotted by passengers in a GoAir flight going to Jaipur from Ahmedabad.

The incident took place on Friday. The birds were seen inside the cabin as the plane was preparing for take-off.

The crew members were able to shoo away the birds immediately outside the plane.

GoAir: Two pigeons found their way inside GoAir Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight while passengers were boarding(at Ahmadabad). pic.twitter.com/e9Y187jo1D — santosh kumar (@santosh198364) February 29, 2020

A spokesperson of the GoAir flight said the flight took off at its scheduled time of 17:00 hours.

"GoAir regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers and requests the airport authorities to get rid of this menace," read an official statement.