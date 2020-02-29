Home Nation

Youth who caused bomb scare on Dibrugarh Rajdhani arrested

A railway spokesperson urged people to not misuse emergency services and social media sites which not only impacts authorities but others too.

Published: 29th February 2020 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A youth, who falsely claimed that there were five bombs in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express sending security forces into a tizzy and delaying the train, has been arrested, the railways said on Saturday.

A railway spokesperson urged people to not misuse emergency services and social media sites which not only impacts authorities but others too.

"The youth who tweeted that there are five bombs in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express has been arrested within 18 hours. Kindly do not misuse emergency services and social websites which not only impacts us but others too," a railway spokesperson said in a tweet.

The 26-year-old man, who identifies himself as Sanjeev Singh Gurjar, has been booked under section 505B of IPC and section 174 of the Railway Act, the Superintendent of Police (GRP), Agra told PTI.

Under the Railway Act, he could be punished for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine which may extend to Rs 2,000, or with both.

Gurjar posted on Twitter at 4:12 PM that there were five bombs on the train on Friday.

"I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a train Rajdhani (12424) going from New Delhi to Kanpur central. Please take some action on this quickly," he wrote, tagging the Railway Ministry, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the Delhi Police and the IRCTC.

Responding to the tweet, the Superintendent of Government Railway Police, Agra, wrote from its official handle at 5.15 pm, "All the senior officers have been made aware that the train is being stopped at the post-GRP Dadri (near here) and is being checked with the joint efforts of RPF and GRP."

Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel were pressed into service and they conducted extensive searches on the train which inconvenienced the passengers, besides delaying the train.

The passenger posted his second tweet at 7.16 PM, this time in Hindi.

"I made that tweet under mental stress. My brother's train was delayed by over four hours and I was very angry about it. I want to apologise to the government."

He tagged the Railway Ministry and Minister Piyush Goyal in the second tweet.

The DBRT Rajdhani runs between New Delhi and Dibrugarh Town railway stations.

The train was delayed by around two hours due to the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dibrugarh Rajdhani Dibrugarh
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp