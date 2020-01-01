Home Nation

15-day-old infant dies after getting burn injuries in Rajasthan hospital

There were 15 infants in neonatal ward when the fire broke out in a radiant warmer which was connected with oxygen.

Published: 01st January 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

baby, infant

For representational purposes

By IANS

JAIPUR: An infant who sustained critical burn injuries in a hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar district succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Wednesday.

The girl, as per a hospital source, was around three weeks old, and was shifted to the Jaipur based JK Lon hospital after she sustained 70 per cent burn injuries in the Government Geetanand Children's Hospital in Alwar, where she was first admitted for breathing problems.

Her parents said that she was alright on Monday till 10.30 p.m when they last saw the baby. However, on Tuesday morning, they received a call from the Geetanand Children's Hospital authorities informing them of a short circuit incident.

There were more than a dozen children in the ward when the short circuit was reported, who were then shifted to other wards. Two hospital staff members were also injured while saving the children.

However, eyewitnesses claim that there was no staff member available in the ward when the fire broke out and it was only after the dense fumes were seen, that the staff rushed to the ward.

Soon after the incident, the health department formed a three-member committee to probe the case. The committee included veteran medical officers, including joint director S. K. Bhandari, who recorded the statements of the hospital staff.

They reached the hospital and investigated the matter. They also recorded the statements of the staff members and compiled a report which shows gross irregularities on the part of the hospital staff. This report has been sent to the senior officials.

Hospital sources confirmed that the new born babies, who have breathing complications, were kept on the baby warmers in the 'Facility Based Newborn Care Operational Guidelines (FBNC) wards. The short circuit was reported on the baby warmer due to which the fire began.

As per the reports, the infant had an oxygen mask on her mouth, which is said to have caught fire due to which her face received critical burn injuries. She was rushed to a Jaipur based hospital on Tuesday where she succumbed to her injuries a day later.

The incident has come to the fore when the health and medical department was already facing criticism for the death of 91 children in the Kota situated JK Lon hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan hospital Alwar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp