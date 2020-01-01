29 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As many as 29 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

However, no flight operations have been affected.

"Travel safe, travel stress-free! There is a moderate fog outside. All flight operations are normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said Delhi Airport in a statement.

Commuters faced traffic snarls as a thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there will be no more cold wave in Delhi till January 4 and there might be a slight rise in temperatures.