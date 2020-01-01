Cabinet expansion: Shiv Sena mouthpiece editorial targets independent MLAs

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna on Tuesday criticised the ministerial berths given to Independent MLAs in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion. It is an injustice to party loyalists, said the editorial of the newspaper.

“Now Ajit Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will sit next to each other,” the editorial read, and went on to mention about those Sena leaders who are upset with the party leadership for ignoring them.

“Independents like Bachchu Kadu, Shankar Rao Gadakh and Rajendra Yedravkar had to be given ministerial berths under the Shiv Sena quota and that is why some old stalwarts of the party could not be accommodated. This is probably the reason why Kolhapur MLA Prakash Abitkar could not be included in this Cabinet,” observed the editorial.

This is significant on the backdrop of reports that Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is considered to be an architect of the current Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, is upset with the party’s decision to not induct his brother Sunil Raut in the Cabinet. Though Sanjay Raut had clarified that he is a party loyalist, Sena insiders said that all is not right within the party. The editorial also slammed that BJP for boycotting the swearing in ceremony of ministers. It said that the opposition should stop playing “bad omen” for the government.

‘Misfortune of parliamentary democracy’

Pointing to Devendra Fadnavis-led opposition’s boycott of the oath-taking, the Sena mouthpiece stated, it was the misfortune of parliamentary democracy and the state of Maharashtra.