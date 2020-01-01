Home Nation

Five dead after truck crashes into hut in Bengal's Bardhaman area

The truck, filled with sand, lost control due to its high speed and crashed into the hut located by the roadside at the accident site.

By ANI

BARDHAMAN: Five people were killed after a truck plowed into a hut in West Bengal's Bardhaman area on Tuesday night.

"The truck, at night, was moving on the road at high speed. It suddenly lost its balance and hit the hut on the roadside. Five people were killed," a resident of the area told ANI.

The Police has reached the spot and is conducting an investigation into the matter.

