Home Nation

Law Ministry to impart training to officers

Institute of Legislative Drafting and Research will train the legal officers from February 14 to 28, this year

Published: 01st January 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo| PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ministry of Law and Justice through its legislative wing is imparting training so that laws drafted in India would have fewer lacunas as compared to legislations drafted in other countries. The ministry has started various courses for law officers in the country so that the communication gap can be filled up between the legislative department and the administrative ministries and departments and better proposals and drafts can be made of laws and Acts as and when required by a department or ministry. 

The training is set to be a mix of both practical as well as theoretical. Institute of Legislative Drafting and Research (ILDR), a wing of the legislative department will be imparting this training to officers from February 14 to 28.This course aims to conceptualise, formulate and initiate proposals for legislation as well as to prepare drafts of statutory rules, orders in respect of the acts administered by ministries and departments.

“Legislative drafting has its challenges and expertise is required for drafting precise and clear legislations which is possible only when a person chose it as a profession in legislative drafting,” a law ministry official said.

The Ministry is also working on training existing resource persons up to middle-level legislative counsels and also plans on conducting their orientation so that they can develop the aptitude and skill required for legislative drafting.

To promote a career in the drafting of the law, the ministry is undertaking three months basic course for middle-level officers belonging to state governments and administrations. Appreciation course of two weeks duration for the middle-level officers and voluntary internship programme for law students is also being undertaken so that ample opportunity is given to students pursuing legal education to better understand the drafting of laws and in-house training for the benefit of officers of this department.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp