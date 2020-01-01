Home Nation

New year begins on chilly note for North; mercury drops below 1 degree Celsius at several places

Delhi also witnessed cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Published: 01st January 2020 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Sikh devotees queue to pay obeisance on a foggy New Year s Day morning at the Golden Temple in Amritsar Wednesday Jan. 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Sikh devotees queue to pay obeisance on a foggy New Year s Day morning at the Golden Temple in Amritsar Wednesday Jan. 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The New Year began on a chilly note for North India as several places, from the plains to the hills, recorded temperatures below 1 degree Celsius with Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, which nearly touched the 50-degree mark last summer, shivering at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi also witnessed cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Twenty-nine trains were delayed by two to nine hours as fog reduced visibility, officials said.

Bone-chilling cold wave swept Punjab and Haryana with Ludhiana being the coldest place in both the states recording 0.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their minimums at 0.8, 0.4, 0.6, 0.9, 1.2 and 3.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Among other places, Amritsar and Patiala braved chill at a low of 2.4 and 1.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal braved chill at 2.4, 1, 0.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to six notches below normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Sirsa and Bhiwani experienced cold wave conditions at 1, 1.6, 2.4 and 3.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum of 3.5 degree Celsius, two degrees below normal.

Himachal Pradesh experienced dry and cold weather on Wednesday with a number of places of tourist attraction in the state shivering at sub-zero temperatures.

Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 10 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, while Manali, Kufri and Solan shivered at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1 degree Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature at Dalhousie and Shimla was 0.1 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 16.5 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, Sri Ganganagar was the coldest place with mercury settling at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature touched 49.6 degrees Celsius on May 31, 2019 in Sri Ganganagar, breaking a 75-year record for the month of May.

Elsewhere in the state, Jaisalmer, Pilani, Bikaner, Sikar and Barmer recorded minimum temperatures of 2.7, 2.9, 3.4, 4 and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

A day after some respite, minimum temperatures across the Kashmir Valley dropped again with the MeT department predicting a spell of moderate to heavy snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh from Wednesday onwards.

Srinagar city recorded the low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night - down from minus 3.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said.

Officials said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley with a low of minus 11.0 degrees Celsius Wednesday night - nearly four notches down from the previous night's minus 7.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in the Drass town settled at a low of minus 17.0 degrees Celsius - over five degrees up from minus 22.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

In Uttar Pradesh, Etawah and Meerut were the coldest places in the state with both recording a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

Varanasi recorded a minimum of 6.5 degrees Celsius, while in Allahabad, it was 7.2 degrees Celsius.

In the east, cold wave conditions were witnessed in Odisha with five places in the state recording minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a MeT department official said.

Minimum temperature rose two to three notches, while maximum fell by three to four notches.

While the highest maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri, the lowest minimum temperature of 6.8 degree was at Keonjhar in the plains of Odisha.

The minimum temperature of Angul was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Talcher (8.9), Phulbani (9 ), Sonepur (9.6), Sundergarh (10) and Balasore (10.1).

The state capital, Bhubaneswar, recorded 12.6 degree Celsius while neighbouring Cuttack also shivered at 10.8 degree Celsius.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Winter North India Winter India Winter
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp