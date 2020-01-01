Home Nation

Top Madhya Pradesh industrialist, five relatives die in elevator crash

The incident happened when the industrialist along with seven relatives entered into a temporary elevator meant for labourers who were building a private ropeway on the hill housing his farmhouse.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Puneet Agarwal, a top industrialist of Madhya Pradesh and his five relatives including daughter, son-in-law, and grandson died in an elevator crash at his farmhouse in Mhow area of Indore district on New Year's Eve.

The incident happened at around 6 pm, when 53-year-old Agrawal along with seven relatives entered into a temporary elevator meant for labourers who were building a private ropeway on the hill housing the industrialist's farmhouse.

The farmhouse located on the hill close to Malendi river and the Patalpani waterfalls. The area on the hill was being developed as a tourist village by Agrawal, whose firm owns a series of toll highways in various states.

The incident happened when the elevator with eight persons crashed from a height of around 70-80 feet while on way to the 100 ft high tower.

Six persons, including Agrawal, daughter Palak, son-in-law Palkesh, three-year-old grandson Nav and two relatives of Palkesh from Bhopal (including an 11-year-old boy) died in the mishap.

Agarwal's son, who was also in the same elevator is stated to be out of danger. The other woman relative is hospitalised with critical condition, Indore police sources said.
 

