Home Nation

Two soldiers killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri

There was an exchange of fire late on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning the bodies of the two soldiers were found.

Published: 01st January 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two soldiers lost their lives as army personnel battled heavily armed terrorists, foiling an infiltration bid by the ultras on New Year’s day along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district.

The infiltrators were intercepted in Khari Thrayat forest when they were trying to sneak into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the army hospital in Udhampur, where two soldiers succumbed to their injuries.

Sources said the three others are stable. The deceased soldiers were identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath (29) and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar (25). Sawant hailed from Munde-Karhad village in Satara district of Maharashtra and is survived by wife Smita Sawant while Thapa belonged to Rip village in Gorkha district of Nepal and is survived by his parents.

It was the first encounter and infiltration attempt by militants from across LoC into J&K in 2020. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive operation is on to track down the terrorists, defence spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp