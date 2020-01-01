Two soldiers killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two soldiers lost their lives as army personnel battled heavily armed terrorists, foiling an infiltration bid by the ultras on New Year’s day along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district.

The infiltrators were intercepted in Khari Thrayat forest when they were trying to sneak into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the army hospital in Udhampur, where two soldiers succumbed to their injuries.

Sources said the three others are stable. The deceased soldiers were identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath (29) and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar (25). Sawant hailed from Munde-Karhad village in Satara district of Maharashtra and is survived by wife Smita Sawant while Thapa belonged to Rip village in Gorkha district of Nepal and is survived by his parents.

It was the first encounter and infiltration attempt by militants from across LoC into J&K in 2020. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive operation is on to track down the terrorists, defence spokesman said.