1+1+1 combine’ should add up to 7: Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat

NEW DELHI: Soon after taking charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Officials described the meeting as a “courtesy call”. “The Raksha Mantri extended his best wishes to General Rawat for a successful tenure ahead,” the defence minister’s office tweeted.

Stressing on integration between the Army, Navy and the Air Force, General Bipin Rawat said it was important to ensure that “1+1+1 combine” of the three services added up to “5 or 7 and not 3” through synergised action. Asked about the remarks, he said, “What I am saying is the synergised effort should not be the sum of the whole, it should be much more than the sum of the whole...” The focus would be on ensuring best and optimal use of resources allocated to the three services, he said after receiving a Guard of Honour by the three services. The three service chiefs — Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Admiral Karambir Singh —were also present as Gen Rawat took charge.

“The task cut out for the Chief of Defence Staff is to integrate the three services and enhance their capability. We will continue working towards that,” he said. Efforts will be made to ensure uniformity and integrating of systems for procurement so that the three services can work in coordination with each other, General Rawat added.

Head feeling lighter, says Gen Rawat on change of headgear

“My head is feeling lighter because I have had to take off that angled Gurkha hat that I have been working with for 41 years,” said General Rawat. He was referring to the change of his head gear from the typical inclined Gorkha hat, with a strap under the chin, to a Peaked Cap. Putting his comments in perspective, he elaborated. “The CDS will remain neutral. He will be neutral to all the three services, within his own service, and therefore my head is certainly feeling lighter.”