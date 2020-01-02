After Bengal, Maharashtra, Centre turns down Uttarakhand's Republic Day tableaux

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Union government on Thursday rejected Uttarakhand's proposed tableau for the upcoming Republic Day parade causing discontent in the state.

K S Chauhan, deputy Director, information department and nodal officer of the national ceremony said, "We had submitted three proposals for the selection of tableau in Republic Day parade. We have received the confirmation not getting selected any."

Shekhar Pathak, Padma Shree awardee activist said, "Uttarakhand is a Himalayan state which has multiple unique traditions, cultures, practices, cuisines, languages and numerous other forms which need to be shown to the people of the country. Republic Day parade is a national festival which provides a great opportunity."

The hill state had proposed three tableaus including butter festival of Uttarkashi district, Lakhamandal and water conservation as themes of proposed R-Day tableau.

Anup Sah, a Padma awardee photographer and wildlife enthusiast commenting on the issue said, "Every state should get the opportunity to showcase itself as we all are a part of this great country. The parade is the best way to create a congregation of cultures of all places of India. The central government should consider proposals of all states and try to include most of them."

ALSO READ | 'What is this conspiracy': Maharashtra leaders fume over rejection of its Republic Day parade tableau

Locally known as 'Anduri Utsav', the butter festival of Uttarakashi included people splashing each other with butter and milk in the festival celebrated in every monsoon season.

Two people enact as Radha and Krishna playing holi with butter and milk. The festival is celebrated to express gratitude to Mother Nature said, locals.

Lakhamandal is a temple complex situated in Jaunsar-Bawar region of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Local legend says that a palace of shellac was constructed by Duryodhana to kill five Pandavas but they escaped the fire.

Third proposed tableau was dedicated to water conservation practices and traditional water sources of the hill state such as 'Naulas' which are termed as water temples.

The activists asserted that Himalayan state like Uttarakhand should get opportunities to showcase the tradition and culture of the hill state.

Last year, tableau on ‘Anasakti Ashram’, situated in Kausani of Bageshwar district was selected for the R-Day parade.

ALSO READ | Republic Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of anti-CAA protests: TMC

The ashram was visited by Mahatma Gandhi in the year 1929 while he was on his two-week journey of Kumaon area. He was so moved by the beauty of Kausani that he called the place ‘Switzerland of India.’

The selection of the tableau marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Since the formation of Uttarakhand state in the year 2000, the state has got 11 opportunities to showcase its thematic tableaus.