Home Nation

Ajit Pawar may get finance as CM Uddhav set to announce portfolios amid bickering

Sharad Pawar's comments came after the Shiv Sena admitted that there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three alliance partners for key ministries in Maharashtra government.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Ajit Pawar with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

AHMEDNAGAR: Nobody in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra is unhappy over portfolio allocation, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce portfolios of ministers on Thursday or Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here.

His comments came after the Shiv Sena, earlier in the day, admitted that there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three alliance partners for key ministries.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government came to power on November 28.

ALSO READ | 'Matoshree' of Delhi will control Sena-led Maharashtra government: Devendra Fadnavis

"The decision on portfolio allocation has been made. Who will get what, it has been decided. I think the chief minister will declare it today evening or tomorrow," Pawar said. "Nobody is unhappy," Pawar added, asked about reported resentments over portfolio allocation.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the portfolios will be allocated on Thursday itself.

ALSO READ | Congress wants ministries related to rural areas: Vijay Wadettiwar

Sena chief Thackeray was sworn-in as chief minister on November 28 along with six ministers.

If reports are to be believed, while NCP leader and deputy CM Ajit Pawar may be allocated finance and planning portfolio, his party colleague Anil Deshmukh likely to get home department. Aaditya Thackeray, Sena leader and son of CM Uddhav Thackeray, will probably be allocated environment and tourism department.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Sharad Pawar Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance Maharashtra government
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp