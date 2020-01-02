Home Nation

BJP to launch toll-free number to garner support for Citizenship Act

Party president Amit Shah is likely to launch a toll-free number for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law ahead of its 10-day mass contact drive from January 5.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As part of the BJP's programme to mobilise support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, party president Amit Shah is likely to launch a toll-free number for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law ahead of its 10-day mass contact drive from January 5.

BJP general secretary Anil Jain told PTI that the toll-free number is expected to be released on Friday so that people can register their support for the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India by Dec 31, 2014, due to religious persecution.

Shah will also visit a household on Sunday, most likely in the national capital, to lead the party's 10-day campaign during which its leaders and workers will contact, the party has said, three crore families to rally support for the CAA.

All leading faces of the party, ranging from Union ministers to organisational leaders, will be travelling to various parts of the country during January 5-15 for the drive, Jain said.

People will be urged to take to social media to voice their support for the law during the campaign, he said.

Party leaders have already been holding public meetings and press conferences over the issue as they work to counter the opposition's campaign against the new citizenship law.

Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of carrying out a "misinformation" drive to mislead people about the Act, Jain said the CAA is all about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

It has nothing to do with any Indian citizen, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Citizenship Act Amit Shah
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp