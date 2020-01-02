Home Nation

Cabinet expansion likely after floor test in Jharkhand

Sources in the Congress party also revealed that they will agree to four ministers provided they are also given the post of speaker.

Published: 02nd January 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (third from left) with his ministers during their first cabinet meeting at State Secretariat, in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (third from left) with his ministers during their first cabinet meeting at State Secretariat, in Ranchi. (File Photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: THE expansion of the Hemant Soren Cabinet is likely to take place only after proving majority in the House during a three-day special Assembly session between January 6 and 8. Sources claimed that JMM and Congress are yet to reach consensus over the sharing of ministerial berths resulting in the delay in the cabinet expansion. JMM wants six ministerial berths, while Congress is adamant on five ministers from its quota. Since one minister has already been announced from RJD quota, Congress or JMM will have to agree on one less seat, that is, five and four respectively. There can be a maximum of 12 ministers, including the Chief Minister in Jharkhand.

Sources in the Congress party also revealed that they will agree to four ministers provided they are also given the post of speaker. However, if the JMM wants to keep the post of the Speaker with them, then they will not settle for less than five ministers. Both the parties will sit together after the floor test and a final decision will be taken in this regard, they said. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance bagged 47 seats in the 81-member state Assembly; JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and the RJD one.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Soren white paper on current financial condition of the state will be issued soon so that people may know what his government has inherited from the previous regime. The CM claimed that strengthening the state’s financial management is a challenge because of the “huge misappropriation” of state exchequer by the preceding BJP government.

“To fulfill expectations of the people and implement welfare schemes, it is essential to strengthen the state’s economy,” said Soren, adding that the state will have to curb unnecessary expenditure and stop non-mandatory schemes.

Sharing trouble

JMM wants six ministerial berths, while Congress is adamant on five ministers from its quota.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hemant Soren JMM Jharkhand cabinet
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp