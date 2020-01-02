Home Nation

CDS Bipin Rawat focuses on preparing roadmap for creation of an air defence command

Rawat held a meeting with important functionaries of Integrated Defence Staff and directed heads of various wings to come up with recommendations to bring in inter-service synergy and jointness.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:16 PM

India's first Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat inspects the Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In one of his first decisions, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has issued directions to prepare a roadmap by June 30 to create an air defence command to enhance security of India's skies.

He also underlined that efforts will be made to cut out infructuous ceremonial activities which are manpower intensive, officials said.

Some of the areas identified for bringing in tri-services jointness and synergy include setting up of common "logistics support pools" in stations where two or more services have their presence, they said.

Gen Rawat took charge as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff on Wednesday in what is seen as a watershed moment for India's military planning to bring in convergence among the three services for effectively dealing with future security challenges.

After taking charge, he held a meeting with important functionaries of Integrated Defence Staff and directed heads of various wings to come up with recommendations to bring in inter-service synergy and jointness in a time-bound manner, officials said.

As CDS, Gen Rawat will be the Principal Military Advisor to the defence minister on all tri-services matters besides helming the newly set up Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

"The CDS directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30," said an official.

Gen Rawat also set out priorities for execution of various initiatives by December 31.

"Emphasising collegiate system of functioning, Gen Rawat directed that all three services and Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time-bound manner. Decisions will, however, be taken to ensure optimisation of resources," the defence ministry said.

It said the CDS stressed that all must work towards accomplishing desired results and coming up with healthy views and ideas.

The CDS will have a key role in ensuring optimum utilisation of allocated budget, ushering in more synergy in procurement, training and operations of the services through joint planning and integration.

The other major mandate of the CDS is to facilitate indigenisation of weapons and equipment to the maximum extent possible while formulating the overall defence acquisition plan for the three Services.

