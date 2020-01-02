Citizenship Amendment Act: Amit Shah holds strategy meet on BJP’s outreach campaign

Home Nation

Sources said the party had given the responsibility to different leaders to conduct its nationwide outreach exercise.

NEW DELHI: AIMING to chalk out a strategy for the party’s outreach programme on the issues of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC, BJP chief Amit Shah held a meeting with party general secretaries on Wednesday.

Sources said that the purpose was to review how far the party had been able to counter the narrative on the contentious issues surrounding CAA and NRC. Sources said the party had given the responsibility to different leaders to conduct its nationwide outreach exercise.

Issues concerning BJP’s organisational elections and Delhi Assembly polls were also discussed at the meeting, they said. Apart from Shah, those present at the meeting included BJP working president J P Nadda, general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and all other general secretaries.

ALSO READ: Kerala Assembly passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

Party insiders said the BJP has already started social media campaign on CAA-NRC-NPR. Several rallies by PM Narendra Modi and Shah are also being planned. Early this week, the PM launched ‘India supports CAA’ campaign on Twitter and NaMo app. Anil Jain has been given the charge to lead the outreach progreamme in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Avinash Rai has been entrusted with leading and coordinating the programme in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi. Saroj Pandey will coordinate the campaign in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa while Suresh Bhatt will lead the programme in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and J&K.

