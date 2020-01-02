Congress leader files complaint against BJP's Sambit Patra for fake video

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Senior UP Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui has filed a police complaint against BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Canada-based Pakistani author Tarek Fatah for allegedly maligning his image.

Patra and Fatah shared a video on Twitter, targeting Siddiqui. In the video, a man is seen and heard saying, "First we are Muslims and then Hindustanis."

The man in question is, however, not Siddiqui but Samajwadi Party leader Maviya Ali and the video dates back to 2017.

Siddiqui told reporters on Thursday that "Tarek Fatah and Sambit Patra have posted a fake video on Facebook and Twitter. I want to make it clear that it is neither my image, nor my voice in the video. The video is completely fake and has been shared to damage my reputation and that of my family and party".

Siddiqui, an MLC, sent his complaint to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, the Lucknow's Senior Superintendent of Police and the Hazratganj Cyber Cell on Thursday.

No FIR had been registered at the time of filing this report.

"Fatah and Patra made an attempt to tarnish my image. I have never said such things, I am not even in the video. In such a situation, some strict action needs to be taken against them," Siddiqui said.

The Congress leader said he has never used such foul language in his entire political career.

"These people are hatching a conspiracy against me. Action must be taken in this case. I have also sent an email to Sambit Patra and Tarek Fateh saying that this video is not mine, still they have not deleted their tweets," he said.