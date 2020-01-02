Home Nation

Congress wants ministries related to rural areas: Vijay Wadettiwar

Wadettiwar, however, dismissed reports that there were differences among ruling allies Shiv Sena, his party and the NCP over sharing of portfolios.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge with partys Maharashtra unit leaders Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar after a meeting with the party President Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath in New Delhi Monday.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge with partys Maharashtra unit leaders Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar after a meeting with the party President Sonia Gandhi. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As uncertainty hangs over portfolio allocation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar conceded on Thursday that his party wanted portfolios related to rural areas.

He, however, dismissed reports that there were differences among ruling allies Shiv Sena, his party and the NCP over sharing of portfolios.

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said that portfolios would be allocated on Thursday or Friday.

Wadettiwar said Congress leaders met here on Thursday to discuss who from the party would become district guardian ministers.

The party wants two more ministries and this issue was also discussed in the meeting, he said.

"We want portfolios relating to rural areas," he told Marathi newschannel 'ABP Majha'.

Congress sources had said earlier that the party was upset that it did not get any of the ministries which have a bearing on rural areas, such as agriculture, rural development and cooperation.

Agriculture has gone to the Shiv Sena and other two are with the NCP.

According to the power-sharing arrangement the three parties reached, Congress has got 12 ministries, including 10 cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as chief minister on November 28 along with six ministers.

The cabinet was expanded on Monday.

