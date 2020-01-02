Home Nation

Hoteliers smile as tourists light up Gulmarg

President of J&K Hoteliers Club Gulmarg chapter, Mushtaq Chaya said his hotel witnessed 60-70% occupancy.

Published: 02nd January 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Tourism marked a turnaround in Kashmir Valley with hospitality managers reporting over 80% occupancy on New Year’s day on Wednesday. With domestic and foreign tourists joined by Kashmiris making a beeline to the ski resorts at Gulmarg in North Kashmir, hopes of the revival of the hotel sector, which has stagnated since August when the special status was abrogated, looked bright. The Himalayan slopes at Gulmarg are laden with snow, attracting travellers and locals alike and all local hotels reported advance bookings for new year. President of J&K Hoteliers Club Gulmarg chapter, Mushtaq Chaya said his hotel witnessed 60-70% occupancy. Aqil Neudo, owner of Neudo hotel, said he registered 50% occupancy with a majority being domestic tourists from Maharashtra.

Aqil said although tourist inflow to Gulmarg in winter this year has been low as compared to previous years but still return of tourists to Valley is encouraging. “It is a good sign. At least domestic tourists are returning. It is very positive sign,” he said. Hoteliers, however, said internet blockade has dampened the spirits of travellers. Nasir Mehmood, Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg said “Gulmarg was fully packed. The occupancy in hotels was about 98% as all the rooms were occupied. We had some people, who spend the night in open because all hotels were booked,” he said. According to officials, of the 100% occupancy, 60% were locals, 30% domestic tourists and 10% foreigners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Valley Gulmarg Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp