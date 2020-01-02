IIMs seek quota exemption for teaching staff

NEW DELHI: All 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have requested the HRD Ministry to exempt them from reserving positions in the teaching staff for SCs, STs, OBCs and Economically Weaker Sections. The premier business schools, which do not offer reservation in teaching positions, have been asked by the Ministry to provide quota in faculty positions for SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates. According to officials, the B-schools have made the request saying they adopt a fair recruitment process and give equal opportunities to all, including disadvantaged sections of society. The IIMs have so far been following the 1975-order of the Department of Personnel & Training that exempted scientific and technical posts from the reservation policy. IIM-Ahmedabad is caught in a battle on the issue in the high court.
