Indians abroad start eating beef because of not being taught cultural values: Giriraj Singh

Published: 02nd January 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

BEGUSARAI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that Indian children go abroad and most of them start eating beef because they are not being taught about our 'culture' and 'traditional values'.

"Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools, we send our children to missionary schools, they get through IIT, become engineers, go abroad and most of them start eating beef. Why? Because we did not teach them about our culture and traditional values. Later, the parents complain that their children are not taking care of them." said Singh while speaking at the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyapan' event here on Wednesday.

READ| Rahul Gandhi wants to walk with 'Gajwa-e-Hind' of Pakistan: Giriraj Singh

"Therefore, schools should teach lessons of the verse (Shlok) of the Gita. In a survey of as many as 100 houses, we have found that Hanuman Chalisa was found in only 15 households and the books of Gita and Ramayana were found only in three houses. So we cannot blame the children," he added.

Speaking to the reporters after the event, Singh added that India will only survive if its culture is saved.

