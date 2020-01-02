Home Nation

Nitish Kumar’s cash down, bovine stock up

Modi has stated that he has taken a loan of Rs 80 lakh while his wife who is a professor, has Rs 97 lakh in the bank.

Published: 02nd January 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cash assets seem to be shrinking despite him being in politics for over 45 years. Kumar’s latest assets declaration filed in December 2019 and uploaded on the state government website claims that his cash in hand is down to Rs 38,039 against Rs 42,000 in 2018 and he has no land in his name. Interestingly, his bovine stock has grown from eight cows and six calves in 2018 to 10 cows and seven calves in 2019 — the estimated value of which is Rs 1.45 lakh. Kumar has claimed that his entire moveable and immoveable property worth Rs 2.78 crore, including a flat in Delhi’s Dwarka, which he inherited from his parents, has also been willed to his only son Nishant Kumar.

The chief minister has said that he holds a total of Rs 40,000 in three different accounts and has two gold chains and a ring of the total value of Rs 65,000. Bihar’s deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi also has shown no land in his name but has a house in Gautam Nagar in Delhi. His wife’s property is worth Rs 1.65 crore. Modi has stated that he has taken a loan of Rs 80 lakh while his wife who is a professor, has Rs 97 lakh in the bank. Among other NDA ministers, urban development minister and BJP leader Suresh Sharma is the richest with registered assets worth Rs 9 crore while the poorest is publicity minister Neeraj Kumar who has assets worth Rs 35.87 lakh with loan liability of Rs 27 lakh.

NO LAND
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi have claimed no land in their name but Modi’s wife has property worth Rs 1.65 crore

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp