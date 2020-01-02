Nitish Kumar’s cash down, bovine stock up

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cash assets seem to be shrinking despite him being in politics for over 45 years. Kumar’s latest assets declaration filed in December 2019 and uploaded on the state government website claims that his cash in hand is down to Rs 38,039 against Rs 42,000 in 2018 and he has no land in his name. Interestingly, his bovine stock has grown from eight cows and six calves in 2018 to 10 cows and seven calves in 2019 — the estimated value of which is Rs 1.45 lakh. Kumar has claimed that his entire moveable and immoveable property worth Rs 2.78 crore, including a flat in Delhi’s Dwarka, which he inherited from his parents, has also been willed to his only son Nishant Kumar.

The chief minister has said that he holds a total of Rs 40,000 in three different accounts and has two gold chains and a ring of the total value of Rs 65,000. Bihar’s deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi also has shown no land in his name but has a house in Gautam Nagar in Delhi. His wife’s property is worth Rs 1.65 crore. Modi has stated that he has taken a loan of Rs 80 lakh while his wife who is a professor, has Rs 97 lakh in the bank. Among other NDA ministers, urban development minister and BJP leader Suresh Sharma is the richest with registered assets worth Rs 9 crore while the poorest is publicity minister Neeraj Kumar who has assets worth Rs 35.87 lakh with loan liability of Rs 27 lakh.

